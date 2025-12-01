Ernest Jones' Seahawks teammates are flabbergasted by his age

When listening to and watching Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV speak, lead and play football, it'd be easy to mistake him for a 30-year-old veteran with at least eight years of NFL experience.

Even his teammates were surprised that Jones only recently turned 26 on Nov. 22, and he's in his fifth NFL season.

“It was his birthday recently, and it got put up in the team meeting,” Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold explained following Seattle's 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings. “Every time there’s a birthday, coach asks, ‘How old are you?’ … When Ernest said 26, everyone kind of looked around, like ‘Are you serious? That’s it?’”

Jones has become the heart and soul of the Seahawks' defense. They've been able to win without him, but his leadership and impact cannot be replaced. Considering he was acquired in a trade at midseason in 2024, Jones was a completely transformative addition.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrates after a play during the second half against Washington Commanders at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“He’s one of our big-time leaders, and what he says carries a lot of weight for us … He doesn’t say much, but when he does, people listen,” Darnold said.

In Sunday's win, Jones totaled a team-high 12 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception return for a touchdown. Jones now has 83 tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack and a team-high five interceptions on the season.

He's the signal-caller for the defense and has been the unit's voice in postgame press conferences after the games. His leadership culminates in how effective he is on the field.

“He’s wise beyond his years just with how he speaks and with the way that he plays football as well,” Darnold added.

Jones is not your typical 26-year-old NFL linebacker. He's emerging as a superstar and is the best player the Seahawks have had at the position since Bobby Wagner in his prime.

