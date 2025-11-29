Seahawks place third-string RB on IR, Quandre Diggs will make 2nd debut

The Seattle Seahawks made multiple roster moves on Saturday in preparation for their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Seattle will carry four running backs on its active roster after placing George Holani on injured reserve and signing Myles Gaskin from the practice squad, the team announced.

Five total rushers will be active on Sunday after the Seahawks also announced they elevated safety Quandre Diggs and running back Velus Jones Jr. The latter is an option for kick and punt return duties.

Holani injured his hamstring in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Seattle signed veteran running back Cam Akers earlier this week, and that addition now looks much more needed. Akers will likely serve as the RB3 behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, with Gaskin as a fourth option.

Holani has appeared in 11 games this season, totaling 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his offensive contributions, Holani has been a key player on special teams for the Seahawks this season — totaling three tackles and a kickoff recovery touchdown. He has also averaged 24.2 yards per return on 16 kick return attempts.

Gaskin and Diggs will both have a chance to play for the Seahawks for the first time in 2025. The former has been on and off the practice squad throughout the season, while Diggs — a former three-time Pro Bowler with Seattle — has an immediate chance to make an impact in his return.

Safety Ty Okada is questionable, which makes Diggs a needed elevation. It will be curious to see whether D’Anthony Bell or Diggs sees more playing time on Sunday.

The Seahawks now have multiple key players on IR. Holani joins safety Julian Love, tight end Eric Saubert, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, center Jalen Sundell and wide receivers Tory Horton and Dareke Young as players with key roles who are unavailable.

Seattle is getting linebacker Ernest Jones IV back this week, which is a boost for the defense. But the team is still limited heading into the back-end of its schedule.

