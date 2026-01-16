Everyone is picking Seahawks over 49ers in Divisional Round showdown

It's always a little scary when everybody is on your side, right? Like, we can't all be correct about seeing the same thing the same way.

Or, can we?

No double the 12s feel confident about their team's chances against the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday night's Division Round playoff game at Lumen Field. Turns out the rest of the world - almost - also likes the Seattle Seahawks to win and advance to the NFC Championship against either the Los Angeles Rams for Chicago Bears on Jan. 25.

The Seahawks' obvious advantages? They just suffocated the Niners two weeks ago, 13-3, and have allowed only 20 points in two meetings. San Francisco on Saturday will be without key players on both sides of the ball: defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end Georg Kittle. Niners' defensive leader Fred Warner was trying to return from a fractured ankle in time for this game, but he will not play either.

By virtue of winning the NFC West and earning the No. 1 seed, Seattle enters on 13 days of rest compared to the Niners having played Sunday afternoon and having to travel on a short week.

Add it all up and the entire panel of ESPN's Get Up! on Friday morning picked the Seahawks. A sampling of the opinions:

Joe Fortenbaugh: "I'm laying the seven points with Seattle. Sam Darnold's kryptonite is pressure. Problem for San Francisco is they can't generate any. This is a brutal spot for the Niners. Seahawks roll here."

Bart Scott: "Sam Darnold just doesn't have to mess this up and Seattle wins."

Louis Riddick: "Seattle's just too strong. Klint Kubiak is too smart to put this game in harm's way. Seattle wins easily."

Peter Schrager: "I hate that we're all picking against them, but I just don't see it for the Niners."

The only ominous stat for the Seahawks? 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan is undefeated in the Wild Card/Divisional Round (7-0), while Darnold and Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald have to win a playoff game.

