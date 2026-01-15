Eyeing revenge and ranking the Seahawks' possible Super Bowl LX matchups

Of all the opponents the Seattle Seahawks could face in Super Bowl LX, seems pretty obvious which would be most appealing to the 12s: Anyone up for some revenge?

First there's the little business of beating the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday night's Divisional Round game and then winning the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field on Jan. 25. But if the Seahawks get their wish, in this year's Super Bowl they'll face the New England Patriots with a chance to get revenge for the goal-line interception and the excruciating loss in XLIX.

Pete Carroll has been fired by the Raiders and Russell Wilson is staring at retirement from the New York Giants and Malcom Butler last played in an NFL game in 2020. The characters from one of the most famous plays in NFL history would be gone, but the storyline would be fascinating.

As intriguing as Pats-Seahawks would be to the 12s, the matchup barely sneaks in the Top 10 of Sports Illustrated's "best" possible LX games.

Ranking the 16 potential matchups on competition, entertainment and storylines, SI says Patriots-Rams is No. 1 because it would feature the league's top two MVP candidates in Matthew Stafford vs. Drake Maye.

A game involving the Seahawks doesn't crack the Top 5, while the Rams or 49ers are involved in five of the top six. The Seahawks' matchup rankings: Bills 7th, Pats 10th, Broncos 11th, Texans 13th.

Bills vs. Seahawks

"This game would be another matchup of quarterbacks from the same draft class, this time the first two Super Bowl appearances from quarterbacks in the famed class of 2018," SI writes. "For a while, it has felt like this group has the chance to go down with 1983 and 2004 among the most famous and successful in history. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have combined for three regular-season MVP awards, while Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are no slouches with multiple Pro Bowls each. They can still get there as a class, but none of the five QBs selected in that year’s first round have been to a Super Bowl, let alone won one."

