Ex Seahawks receiver explains what makes Jaxon Smith-Njigba special
It is no secret that the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best offenses in the league based on their passing offense. Sam Darnold is playing like he deserves to be the franchise quarterback, and the offensive line has improved significantly. The biggest reason is the emergence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as one of the most elite receivers in the league.
Despite being on bye-week in Week 8, JSN remained at the top of the league in receiving yards. In seven games played this season, JSN caught 50 receptions for 819 yards and four touchdowns. He currently has 99 more yards than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has caught 70 receptions for 720 yards in eight games.
In year three, JSN has become one of the most explosive offensive players in the league and the top pass-catchers. Many attributes make JSN a likely offensive player of the year. Speed and reliable hands are two of the great attributes to beating defensive backs, but one key skill stands out the most.
Former Seahawks wide receiver Bryan Walters opened up on JSN's athletic ability and what makes him so hard to stop on Seattle Sports' The Wyman and Show.
“The thing JSN has that is so good is that his speed doesn’t change as much. Every route looks exactly the same with him and you can’t tell as a D.B. A lot of guys, a lot of guys, a lot of receivers will stand up briefly if they're about to break down or they’ll run harder if they go ball as opposed to a dig. JSN’s speed is the same, so one, that makes him dangerous. As a D.B., you can’t tell what route he is running, he’s meshing all routes off of each other. If I was a wide receivers coach, that would be the one thing I want to harp on my guys the most is no giveaways, no dead giveaways on what route you’re running. You’re going to make everything look like a go and branch it off that. That’s what JSN does so well.”
Walters continued to talk about how the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans was potentially JSN’s best game of the season.
“This was the game where I thought JSN looked the most confident. He was not thinking twice about catching the football. Catching the football was second nature to him…..He was already making his move down the field while he was catching the pass and looked smooth, it looked good…….He looked confident, he knew where he wanted to go with the catch. He made the catch look easy, using his hands. He has been so fun to watch these first seven games and he's been on a record pace.”
The past few games for the Seahawks have seen elite performances for JSN. He has accounted for at least eight receptions, 120 yards, and a touchdown. In the Week 7 game against the Texans, JSN caught eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. He has been one of the most electrifying route-runners in the league and remains a serious contender for offensive player of the year.
