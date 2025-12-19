Tough new reality for Jaxon Smith-Njigba after Seahawks' win over Rams

The Seattle Seahawks (12-3) got the monkey off their back when it came down to the team and quarterback Sam Darnold needing a signature win. The Seahawks battled their way to a nearly impossible 38-37 overtime win at home over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

This was a game that needed many players from Seattle to step up and take control. One of them is star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught eight receptions for 96 yards and the touchdown that helped set up the Seahawks’ walk-off two-point conversion play in overtime.

JSN was able to be patient after being held to no catches in the first half, as he was one of the stars of the game with his great route-running. The Seahawks wouldn’t have won this game or some others this season without the league’s most dynamic pass-catcher.

The matchup between the Seahawks and the Rams on Thursday left a possibility that may have JSN on the other side of history in the league. While the third-year wide receiver is currently leading the league in receiving yards with 1,637 yards, he has Rams’ star wide receiver Puka Nacua closely following at 1,592 yards (only 45 yards less).

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Nacua caught 12 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Seahawks. He has caught 28 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games, including the game versus the Seahawks. Nacua is well on pace currently to pass JSN in the league’s top receiving charts, especially with Davante Adams being potentially out for more games.

Both players are likely to finish on top of the league’s top receiving honors, but they might ultimately flip as the Rams turn to Nacua to carry the offense. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are looking to stretch the ball out more and continue building on the running game.

It comes as Nacua continues to look unlikable to many fanbases outside of the Rams, and he has more off-the-field issues. The latest comes in the sarcastic tweet slamming the referees right after the game.

While it would be great for JSN to finish as the top receiver in the league, he has stated that he wants to help the team win its top prize. Either way, JSN will still likely finish as an All-Pro for the first time in his young career.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Bruce Irvin apologizes for mocking Sam Darnold after comeback win

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with wildest regular season rally ever

Seahawks’improbable comeback breaks a 50-year long NFL streak