Rival's woes catapult idle Seahawks into NFC West lead
The San Francisco 49ers were the only NFC West team with a game in Week 8. San Francisco lost that game, breaking a three-way logjam of 5-2 teams at the top of the division.
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams benefited, but the former is at the top of the division for now by virtue of a better divisional record. Seattle is 1-1 in the division (beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4), while Los Angeles is 0-1 (lost to the 49ers in Week 5).
Of course, the Seahawks have to keep winning to maintain their current position. The Rams are still on their heels with the same overall record. Weeks 10 and 11 will be prove-it games for the Seahawks as they face the Cardinals and Rams in back-to-back divisional showdowns.
Seattle should be getting healthier on defense following their Week 8 bye. Already one of the best units in the league, that should help the Seahawks continue their strong start to the season.
The Rams are also expecting receiver Puka Nacua back in Week 9 after he missed two games. That's a huge boost for the Los Angeles offense.
Quarterback Brock Purdy's return for the 49ers still remains a mystery, but Mac Jones has mostly played well in his stead. It's San Francisco's defensive injuries that may be insurmountable.
San Francisco lost to the Houston Texans by 11 points in Week 8, while the Seahawks beat the same team one week prior by eight points. The 49ers are 2-3 in their last five games, while the Seahawks have won five of their last six.
It's no secret that the NFC West is among the best in the league, and the trio at the top has proven that through eight weeks. But with injuries stacking and teams getting into rhythm, the next few weeks will likely determine which teams are competing for the division crown.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL exec shares strong statement on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
Analyst pitches Seahawks-Browns trade proposal to fix run game
Why Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
ESPN makes case for Mike Macdonald to win NFL Coach of the Year