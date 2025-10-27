Leonard Williams thinks Seahawks still have not played their best football
It was a good weekend for Mike Macdonald’s club, and the team never took the field. Entering Week 8, the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams all owned 5-2 records—with the Arizona Cardinals bringing up the rear in the NFC West with a 2-5 mark.
As it turned out, Kyle Shanahan’s club was the only one of the four teams to play. The Niners ran into the stingy Texans and left Houston on the short end of a 26-15 score. Hence both the Seahawks and Rams leapfrogged the 5-3 49ers within the division.
The Seahawks have won their last two games, both eight-point decisions over the Jacksonville Jaguars (20-12) and the aforementioned Texans (27-19). Since surrendering season-highs in total yards (426) and offensive touchdowns (4) in a 38-35 home loss to the Buccaneers, Macdonald’s defensive unit has given up a combined 527 total yards and three offensive TDs in the wins over the Jaguars and Texans.
Seahawks’ defensive standout Leonard Williams apparently feels that the best may be ahead for this talented squad. “I think our team has a lot of potential,” stated star defensive end Leonard Williams (via John Boyle of Seahawks.com). “I don't think we still have played a full game where all three levels are playing the way we know we can really play. There are times when the defense is not playing so well. and the offense is playing great. I think when we get all three phases going, we’ve got a great team.”
Now would be a good time to put all of the pieces together. The ‘Hawks’ next task is a Sunday night appearance in Landover to take on the Commanders. Macdonald’s team play six of its final 10 games on the road, which may be a good thing since the team is an impressive 10-1 away from home under this head coach.
Also keep in mind that the Seahawks still have four divisional clashes remaining, including a pair of meetings with the reigning NFC West champion Rams. The face Sean McVay’s team in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, and Williams and company could be really humming by then.
