Five Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are a week into free agency, but there is reason to believe that they could still make some moves that could have a big impact moving forward.

Even though a majority of the league's free agents have found new homes for the upcoming season, there are still some players lingering that could be starters for 2026. Here's a look at five players that are stuck in free agency that could add value to the Seahawks as a starter in the year ahead.

Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Joe Mixon did not see the field in 2025 due to a foot injury, but the Seahawks could benefit from adding him if he can heal properly. In 2024, Mixon made the Pro Bowl by rushing the ball 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 appearances with the Texans.

Given the fact the Seahawks are still looking to add to the running back position, perhaps Mixon would be the best choice possible.

Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks are concerned about Mixon's health, another player that makes sense is Kareem Hunt, who was replaced by Kenneth Walker III with the Chiefs. It seems only fair to have Hunt replace Walker with the Seahawks, and the team would benefit from adding the veteran running back.

Hunt is entering his 10th NFL season in 2026, and he has rushed for 400 yards or more in eight of those seasons. He could certainly fill in for Zach Charbonnet while he continues to recover from his torn ACL.

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If the Seahawks wanted to get a slight upgrade at the guard position, they could do so by adding potential Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio.

Bitonio has played in 178 games across 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and has reached the Pro Bowl in seven of those years. While he missed the Pro Bowl this past season, Bitonio remains one of the top offensive linemen in the league, and he is still looking for a new home for the 2026 campaign.

Pittsburgh Steelers DB Kyle Dugger

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger takes the field against the Buffalo Bills | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Seahawks don't have an immediate replacement for Coby Bryant, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Dugger could potentially fill that role.

Duggar was traded in the middle of the season from the New England Patriots to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started nine games and recorded two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown. He also had 42 tackles for the team.

Buffalo Bills EDGE Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks don't have an automatic fill-in for Boeye Mafe, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Enter Bosa, the former top three pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, who could seek a return to the west coast this offseason.

If Bosa were to sign with the Seahawks, he would be in the same division as his brother Nick, who will be leading the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of getting over the hump and beating their division rival after losing to them in the playoffs.

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