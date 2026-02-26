Four Combine Questions That Will Shape Seahawks' NFL Draft Board

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a Super Bowl celebration, but they want to do everything in their power to make it back there in a year from now.

This all starts with the NFL Scouting Combine, where the Seahawks and the other 31 teams in the NFL get a chance to watch the upcoming prospects up close and personal. Here's a look at four questions the Seahawks should hopefully get answers for by the end of the trip to Indianapolis.

Which cornerback fits the Seahawks best?

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell during Spring Practice in Clemson. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's almost a foregone conclusion that the Seahawks will use one of their four picks on a cornerback during the draft. The team will face Coby Bryant, Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen in free agency and it will be very hard and unlikely for the Seahawks to retain all three for next season and beyond.

This means the Seahawks are probably going to use an early pick on a cornerback that could start for the team as early as next season, but they need to make sure there is someone worth a high pick. If not, the Seahawks will look a lot more aggressively in the free agency market for a cornerback to play opposite Devon Witherspoon in the secondary.

Could a pass rusher be on the Seahawks' radar?

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Apart from cornerback, the Seahawks are most in need of adding some depth in the outside linebacker department because the team will likely lose Boye Mafe in free agency this offseason.

The Seahawks defense had 47 sacks this past season, which was tied for seventh in the NFL. However, the Seahawks employed a lot of veterans in those spots, so the team needs to bring in some youth to the position for depth purposes. It's a deep class for pass rushers, so the Seahawks would be wise to add one with a pick of theirs.

Can the Seahawks trade back in Round 1?

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the No. 32 overall pick to end the first round, the Seahawks are in a prime spot to trade down in the draft. The Seahawks only have four picks to work with, so moving down to the second round to gain a pick or two could be worth it for the team.

On top of that, the Seahawks may like several players that could be available with the No. 32 overall pick, but could also be around early in the second round, making a trade back worth it for them. The Seahawks will likely open their radar to a handful of players, while only picking in the first round if they completely love one prospect over the others.

Is there a running back worth investing in?

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price runs the ball while Southern California linebacker Desman Stephens II defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' running back room is in flux with Kenneth Walker III entering free agency and Zach Charbonnet nursing a torn ACL. This means the Seahawks are in position to add a running back during the draft, and that sixth round pick on day three is a very strong spot for a potential future investment at the position.

This year's running back class isn't as strong as last season's, but it will be intriguing to see how the running backs work this weekend to see if any line themselves up to play for the Seahawks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter