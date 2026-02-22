3 Seahawks Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The Seattle Seahawks may be the defending Super Bowl champions, but they will still have to make some changes this offseason in their quest to repeat.

The Super Bowl roster is simply too expensive for general manager John Schneider and the front office to maintain, so some changes will have to go into effect. Here's a look at three Seahawks who won't be with the team next season:

CB Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen reacts against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Woolen has outperformed his contract ever since he was a rookie in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former fifth-round pick out of UTSA has been a consistent contributor for the Seahawks and is important to the team's secondary, but it's been clear that he has been on his way out.

This is the offseason where cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, should get a contract extension. Simply put, the Seahawks are unable to afford both Witherspoon and Woolen, and the decision on who to pay is very clear.

LB Boye Mafe

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mafe is expected to get a massive raise in free agency, one in which the Seahawks are unlikely to pay. Mafe was a role player for the Seahawks' front seven, notching 31 tackles and two sacks in 17 games with the team this season. The linebacker position is very deep for the Seahawks, so it will be hard for the team to be able to keep Mafe when other teams are more likely to pay him.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks' big trade deadline acquisition was always expected to be a rental, even though the team won a Super Bowl. Shaheed caught 15 passes for 188 yards in the final nine games of the season with the Seahawks and he had a kickoff and punt returned for a touchdown.

Shaheed continued his strong play in the postseason, returning the opening kickoff in the team's first playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. His connection to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was a big reason behind his trade to the Seahawks, so there is a good chance Shaheed follows him to Sin City to join the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this spring.

