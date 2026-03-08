Four Free Agent Targets Seahawks Should Avoid Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are approaching free agency, and they likely have a number of players interested in coming to the pacific northwest.

The Seahawks are fresh off of a Super Bowl win and they are going to lose a few free agents, so they will need to replace them with some veterans willing to take a paycut to try and win a championship. However, they shouldn't be so quick to sign some of these players. Here's a look at four players the Seahawks should try to avoid in free agency.

Falcons LB Leonard Floyd

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Floyd has had two separate stints in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 to 2022 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2024; however, this past season with the Atlanta Falcons was one of the worst of his 10-year career.

Floyd recorded a career-low 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Falcons, which may be a sign that his age is catching up to him. Floyd turns 34 in September and the former top 10 pick could try and make a run at a Super Bowl, but the team might have better luck in other places trying to find a replacement for Boye Mafe.

Falcons WR Darnell Mooney

Sorry to pick on the Falcons again, but their top free agents don't make sense for the Seahawks.

Mooney could be a possible replacement for Rashid Shaheed, who is entering free agency, but there is a reason why Atlanta cut him this offseason. Mooney caught 32 passes for 443 yards and a touchdown, which marked one of his worst seasons of his career, while he had 64 grabs for 992 yards the season before, there is concerns that he isn't the same player he was with the Chicago Bears.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore

The Seahawks will be in line for a replacement or two in the secondary this offseason with Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, and Coby Bryant entering free agency.

Lattimore is one of the names that stands out among the top free agent cornerbacks, but he is coming off of a torn ACL and a difficult stint with the Commanders. While he was acquired in a trade ahead of the 2024 deadline, Lattimore did not live up to expectations in the nation's capital, and he was cut by the team this offseason.

Lattimore may be an intriguing depth piece during the season if he is still available, but he should not be signed by the Seahawks during the spring.

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown

Brown bounced back from an injury late in the 2024 campaign. The wideout is not the same player he was when he was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft.

Brown is a slot receiver, and the Seahawks already have that in Cooper Kupp, so he just isn't a fit for Seattle's offense. The Seahawks should try and target larger receivers that can work opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba that will keep Kupp more on the inside as the slot guy.

