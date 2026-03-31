Four-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher Would Be Solid Addition to Seahawks Backfield

When it comes to the bigger names and even bigger contracts, free agency is pretty much a wrap for 2026. Of course, "pretty much" doesn't mean it's totally over. There’s some experienced performers out there who could still help an organization.

The assignment for Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report was pretty straight forward. “While free agency may have quieted, it isn’t silent. There are whispers of value to be had and rumblings of players who can make a real difference for NFL teams in 2026, if not beyond. And there’s at least one guy who can do that for every squad this year.”

RB Kenneth Walker is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For the reigning NFL champions, they have a bit of a hole to fill in the backfield after the star of their 29-13 win over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in early February signed with a perennial AFC contender.

“The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX,” explained Davenport, “but they saw the MVP of that victory bail in free agency when Kenneth Walker got a huge payday from the Kansas City Chiefs—a loss magnified by the fact that Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL during last year’s postseason run.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“The team signed Emanuel Wilson,” added Davenport, “and it’s likely the Seahawks will draft a running back fairly early this year. But if Seattle is going to get back to the Super Bowl again, it could use some veteran insurance in the backfield."

Could RB Najee Harris make a comeback after missing most of 2025?

Hence, one-time Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft choice Najee Harris was Davenport’s selection for Mike Macdonald’s club. The former University of Alabama standout recently visited the Seahawks, and Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus liked the idea of adding the five-year pro. “I think that (Harris) coming off the injury and coming to a situation like this will be perfect, because once Zach Charbonnet is ready to go, you’re going to have a combo there.”

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dr. Frank Petrigliano, team orthopaedic surgeon, right, and staff check on Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) after an injury in the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ah, the injury. “Granted, calling Najee Harris "insurance" may seem a bit odd,” explained Davenport. “He carried the ball just 15 times for the Los Angeles Chargers last year before tearing his Achilles tendon. But in the four preceding seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 28-year-old hit 1,000 rushing yards four times and never missed a game.”

Seahawks figure to address the running back position in the draft

It’s important to point out that Harris went down in Week 3 of the season, where as Charbonnet was injured in the team’s 41-6 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Along with Charbonnet and the aforementioned Emanuel Wilson, there’s George Holani. He totaled 22 carries for 73 yards and one TD during the regular season, and got a combined nine touches in the playoffs vs. the Rams and Patriots.

The addition of Harris would certainly make sense if he is fully healthy. So would grabbing a running back within the first three rounds of April’s draft.

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