Seahawks GM John Schneider Addresses Urgency Around Running Back

In the eyes of many, the Seattle Seahawks had a disappointing start to the NFL Free Agency after running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen, and edge rusher Boye Mafe left. The Seahawks' front office, on the other hand, feels they are on track towards repeating for a Super Bowl title. The Seahawks let Mafe and Woolen walk, and Bryant's loss is tough, but they have an immediate replacement in Ty Okada. The biggest problem is running back from the loss of Walker due to another Super Bowl-contending team.

While there is pressure for the Seahawks to make a move to get a quality starter since the start of free agency or trade, there isn't pressure from general manager er John Schneider and his team. The Seahawks signed running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.1 million deal, and the team feels positive about the young running back on their roster.

Schneider Addresses Team’s Urgency for Running Back

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks fans and multiple media outlets are panicking with the lack of moves made for a starting-caliber running back or taking a gamble on a pro-bowler. Schneider and his team are choosing not to listen to the noise and make the moves that feel right in the moment.

Schneider talked about the urgency of finding the running back needed to take over the rushing offense on Seattle Sports' John Schneider Show.

"That's a position that you can find guys. Obviously, K9 is outstanding; everyone's excited for him, you know. It's a great, great contract for a running back, but your point, George did a great job. We're really excited about Emanuel Wilson, the running back from Green Bay. A heavy runner with really nice feet....But Charb is going great, at this time of the year, I get it, but Charb's doing great. Kenny McIntosh is doing great. He had a great season, you know, just an awful injury for him. It's a position that we're not.......we know where we're at right now."

Is Schneider Patiently Waiting for a Real First-String Running Back?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

At this point, the Seahawks are set to have two mainly inexperienced running backs become the two rushers for a championship-caliber offense. Wilson has rushed for 998 yards and seven touchdowns on 2224 carries in 34 games in the last two seasons for the Packers. Holani rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in 11 games this season.

Schneider is even excited for McIntosh, who had his first and only significant season in 2024, where he rushed for 172 yards on 31 carries. McIntosh suffered a torn ACL in late July in training camp. Meanwhile, the player who might be the real first-string in Zach Charbonnet is going to be out for a good portion of the season due to a torn ACL injury he suffered in the postseason.

Schneider might seem excited about the running back group, but it is his way of putting out the fire. He doesn't overpay for long-term running back, and it was going to be expensive to keep Walker. The Seahawks could find a first-string in a surprise free agent deal or, likely, through the 2026 NFL Draft. This is a similar situation to putting out the fires of problems with the interior offensive line before drafting Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

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