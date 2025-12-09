In the forever battle with injuries, the Seattle Seahawks have often found themselves in a great position this season. Going into Week 15, the Seahawks will get some help back from IR and possibly spark a competition.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that Jalen Sundell will return from IR from a knee injury this week, but he may not be going back to center. When asked if Sundell would practice at center or guard, all he responded with was “we’ll see.”

This indicates that Sundell’s return has sparked the idea of him either taking back the starting center position, backing up Olu Oluwatimi, or taking over the starting right guard spot from Anthony Bradford. Sundell was competing for the starting right guard position in the offseason before he was eventually named the starting center.

Sundell was injured in the 44-22 Week 9 home win over the Arizona Cardinals and was forced to be put on IR. He missed the last four games as a result, and Oluwatimi was inserted in the starting role. There wasn't much to negatively grade him on, but the same couldn’t be said for Bradford.

Bradford has been one of the most inconsistent offensive linemen this season for the Seahawks. There have been some games this season where he looked lost and did not block a defender in a running or passing play. Among his most notable lost games were those in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, Week 7 at home against the Houston Texans, and Week 13 at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sundell has been more consistent in blocking defenders along the interior than Bradford and has the potential to take over the starting job.

Bradford, however, is coming off one of his best performances of the season on Sunday in the 37-9 road win over the Atlanta Falcons, according to Macdonald. Bradford was reportedly the highest internally graded offensive lineman in the win over the Falcons. That was a game where the offensive line allowed five tackles for loss and two sacks.

It is going to be difficult for Sundell to get the momentum off Bradford, but the right guard position is the best chance for him to become a starter again.

The Seahawks will need their best offensive linemen as they take on an Indianapolis Colts defense that has solid defensive linemen, including defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He could return from IR this week after accounting for 42 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks in the nine previous games.

This is going to be an intense week for the Seahawks' offensive line. They will have to learn to start off games better after two rough performances against the Vikings and Falcons. Sundell’s return might come at the right time for the offense moving forward.

