How Seahawks Signing Joey Bosa as Free Agent Makes Sense

There aren’t too many high-caliber free agents remaining after a week and a half of the NFL Free Agency being open. The Seattle Seahawks have been more focused on their own free agent players to re-sign than on looking for outside free agent additions. With one month left until the 2026 NFL Draft, where they have only four draft picks, the Seahawks need to finalize their plans.

There is a real possibility that the team won’t fulfill its position needs with the draft. There are still some valuable veterans for the Seahawks to give a chance with a good deal, and they would be part of a Super Bowl-contending team. Seattle wants to extend two of their stars, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and pay their incoming rookies. That being said, the Seahawks might be the best candidate for defensive end Joey Bosa, one of the top free agents remaining.

Seahawks Need to Take Care of Depth

Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks lost edge rusher Boye Mafe to free agency because they weren’t willing to pay him a three-year, $60 million deal like the Cincinnati Bengals were. Seattle was tied for seventh in the league last season in sacks accounted for (47). The Seahawks love to have a set of solidified pass rushers and have them consistently rotate.

Bosa is coming off his healthiest year this past season, as he played and started in 15 regular-season games and both playoff games. He had some up-and-down moments, but he finished the season with 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and five forced fumbles. If Bosa can remain, which can be rare, he will have a serious impact and be a top-tier pass rusher.

Bosa Doesn’t Have Many Chances Left

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by. Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bosa was on track towards an elite career, but season-ending injuries have stalled his production. He has missed 41 games due o to limited or season-ending injuries during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bosa was recovering from a calf injury during the spring of his year and only year with the Buffalo Bills this past season.

He has had a lot of close calls in becoming a Super Bowl contender, including this past season. Buffalo was close to going to the AFC Conference Championship, but four turnovers from quarterback Josh Allen were too much for them to overcome.

Bosa was a candidate for a luxurious contract before several edge rushers were already signed to other teams. While Bosa takes his time looking for his new team, his options are becoming limited. Due to this, Bosa will likely not get the contract he wants.

Bosa Might Get a Prominent Role in the Future

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are looking for a consistent pass rusher along the edge. If, however, Bosa proves he can stay healthy, he might be the team's most reliable edge rusher. DeMarcus Lawrence is rumored to have been flirting with the idea of retirement. If Lawrence retires, it would likely be the end of the 2026 season, and the Seahawks could turn to Bosa as the number one veteran along the edge.

Playing with the Seahawks under a stable defense and a chance to win a Super Bowl might be an enticing offer for Bosa to take a team-friendly deal. He could contribute to the Dark Side Defense to make them even better this season and then be the face of the Seahawks' pass rush if Lawrence decides to retire.

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