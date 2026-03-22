The Next Item on Seahawks' Free Agency Agenda

The Seattle Seahawks are doing their best to try and take care of their own this offseason. They have re-signed several free agents from last year's Super Bowl roster.

With all of them in Seattle or a new spot for 2026, it's time for the team to make a shift. The next step for the Seahawks is figuring out how to pay wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba this offseason.

"JSN put up an NFL-best 1,793 receiving yards while earning first-team All-Pro honors as a 23-year-old in 2025. This'll be his last cheap year, so the Seahawks have to savor the fact one of the best offensive weapons in the game will cost just $4.6 million as the 48th-highest-paid wideout in the league," Bleacher Report contributor Brad Gagnon wrote.

Seahawks Getting a Massive Bargain For JSN

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith-Njigba's low price for this season will allow the Seahawks to spend on other positions, which they have done, but they have to make sure their star wide receiver is happy. Jaxon doesn't have the personality of other high-paying wide receivers that are feeling as though they deserve every penny in the world. Smith-Njigba just wants to be paid what he has deserved.

"I'm really not too pressed right now to get it done," Smith-Njigba said in a recent interview with WFAA's Jonah Javad.

"I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it's going to be a great deal. God's timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we'll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that's worth a lot more.

"... I would play this game for free. I love this game so much. But you don't have to, and I'm learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day."

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will try to make Smith-Njigba the highest paid receiver in the NFL. In order to do that, they would have to top Ja'Marr Chase's contract, which he signed in March of last year for four years and $161M, putting him in an average of just over $40M per year.

The Seahawks have cap space to go that far on a deal, but the team also has to keep other players in mind while it is in the middle of a Super Bowl window, so we'll see how negotiations transform during the offseason.

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