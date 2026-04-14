Jadarian Price Solves Two Major Roster Holes for the Seahawks

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are expected to close out the first round of next week's NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

While the league might be expecting the Seahawks to add defensive depth or offensive line stability, general manager John Schneider has a history of going against the grain.

According to recent analysis from Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton, Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price is a prime candidate to sneak into the first round, where he could be chosen by the running back-needy Seahawks with the No. 32 overall pick.

"Although Price didn't rack up more than 746 yards in a single collegiate term, he averaged at least six yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns over the last two years," Moton wrote.

"After a couple of seasons as Notre Dame's No. 2 running back, Price may have more to offer a team that wants a decisive early-down ball-carrier who can also contribute on special teams. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in college."

Why Price to Seattle?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price scores a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks face some decisions at the running back position. After winning the Super Bowl, MVP Kenneth Walker III signed the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Zach Charbonnet suffered a late-season ACL tear, leaving a massive void in the backfield going into the season.

Price offers elite efficiency and game-changing special teams value, both of which would benefit the Seahawks.

Price Is Incredibly Efficient

Price spent his career at Notre Dame as Jeremiyah Love’s sidekick. This has kept his mileage low, which could lead to more durability in the NFL, but his production-per-touch is staggering.

Averaged 6.0 yards per carry over his career.

Led the NCAA in 2025 with 19 percent of his attempts going for 10+ yards.

Price is a home run hitter who doesn't need 20 carries to change a game.

Price Can Play Special Teams

The Seahawks traded their 4th and 5th-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for Rashid Shaheed, signaling a high priority on elite return specialists. Price led the FBS in 2025 with an average of 37.5 yards per kickoff return and two touchdowns. Picking him at No. 32 isn't just about finding a running back, but someone that can contribute in multiple ways.

Shaheed is expected to be the kickoff return specialist going into the season, but having Price as an option in case he gets hurt is intriguing.

To Trade or to Take?

The Seahawks only have four picks to work with in the draft: Nos. 32, 64, 96 and 188. The first-round pick is the one that will help them land additional picks without giving too much in return, but if the Seahawks like someone enough at No. 32, they have every right to take him.

Schneider has a history of trading back, but the lack of running back depth in this particular draft class might force him to take Price at No. 32. If the Seahawks believe Price won't make it to No. 64, taking him at the end of Day 1 becomes a calculated risk to maintain their Super Bowl-caliber offense.

If you see Jadarian Price's name called at No. 32, it could be viewed as a reach for him. However, the Seahawks can justify the pick by adding the most efficient, low-mileage explosive threat in the draft to fill the shoes of Walker and keep the offense performing at a high level.

Our Take

Price appears to be the second-best running back in the class, behind his former college teammate in Love. The Seahawks are definitely in need of adding a running back at some point this weekend, and they only have four picks to do it.

Taking Price would be much more reasonable if the team took him in the second round. There is a good chance that he could slide into the middle part of the second round, but the Seahawks might not have the opportunity to take him if they don't make a push.

We believe the Seahawks should trade back into the second round and take Price somewhere in the 40s or early 50s, while also getting an additional Day 3 pick out of it. That's the best possible scenario for the Seahawks.

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