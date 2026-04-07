Jadarian Price is The Explosive Solution to Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Void

The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off a Super Bowl victory, but they are getting right back to business with the NFL Draft right around the corner.

The Seahawks were hit with a big dose of reality right at the start of free agency when Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, forcing the team to pivot at running back. That's why CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has the Seahawks taking Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round.

"Post-Super Bowl, the Seahawks experienced a bit of a talent drain, losing running back Kenneth Walker III, edge rusher Boye Mafe and cornerback Riq Woolen," Edwards wrote.

"The team's task is to restock the cupboard. It could wait until No. 64 overall to address the position, but supply is lower than demand, which drives up the price. Seattle pairs Zach Charbonnet with Price, just as Price shared a backfield with Jeremiyah Love in South Bend."

While the defense has depth behind the lost players, the offense isn't as lucky. That's why the Seahawks might be willing to pay the price on a high-level running back with their first-round pick.

The Price For Price

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Price is widely considered as the second-best running back in this year's rookie class behind Jeremiyah Love, his Notre Dame teammate who is expected to be a top-10 selection.

Price's numbers may not reflect a first-round pick, but he could become a 1,000-yard rusher if he is given an opportunity to be a starter, which would be afforded to him with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks could wait until the later rounds to replenish their running back position, but there's no guarantee Price would be there at No. 64, which is why taking him at No. 32 isn't completely out of the question.

Price Fits Seahawks Offensive Plans

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL, Price could be the starter while he's out. On top of that, Charbonnet is a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, so Price could establish himself as the true bellcow of the future with Seattle.

Price only has 280 collegiate snaps, but that isn't because he is not worthy of more playing time. Playing behind Love in Notre Dame's depth chart for three years was the biggest reason why he didn't play much, but that could play into his advantage in the pros.

While the Seahawks already have Rashid Shaheed as their return specialist, Price is good insurance in case he were to get injured. Price averaged 37.5 yards per return and scored two touchdowns on returns this past season at Notre Dame.

It's clear based on his collegiate choices that Price cares about winning more than wanting the ball, which means he is a strong fit for a Seahawks team that prides itself on selflessness.

Final Verdict: Be Aggressive For Price

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Price ruptured his Achilles in 2022, but he appears to have moved off of that injury with his explosive 2024 and 2025 tape at the combine. Price ran a 4.49 second 40-yard dash, making him the sixth-fastest running back in the rookie class.

There's a very good chance Price ends up going off the board on day two, in the second round. The Seahawks would have to get very lucky for him to fall all the way to number 64, which is why the option to pick him at number 32 is on the table.

However, a trade back into the early part of the second round will allow the Seahawks to accrue more picks and select Price at a place in the draft that is more aligned with how the rest of the league sees him.

Therefore, the Seahawks get better value for Price and an additional draft pick that they can work with, considering they only have four going into the draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter