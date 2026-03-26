Jake Bobo Isn't Another Small Seahawks Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are excited to bring wide receiver Jake Bobo back into the fold after matching his two-year deal that he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was matched by the defending Super Bowl champions.

As a restricted free agent, Bobo was allowed to sign with any team, but the Seahawks always had the opportunity to match any deal before allowing him to move on. Despite not signing him initially, the Seahawks never really had any thoughts about moving on from Bobo.

"I'm not surprised. That's Jake Bobo. That's the guy we know, we love. A couple weeks ago he was a captain and shows you like the respect that he carries throughout the team and how much we appreciate him, how much we respect him. So for him to make a play in that setting, yeah, you're just fired up for the guy. Just really happy for him," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Seahawks Excited For Bobo's Return

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Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another player that is thrilled to have Bobo back in the locker room is quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw a touchdown pass to the wide receiver in the NFC Championship to help send the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

"Bobo is the man," Darnold said after the NFC Championship. "He stepped up for us in other ways throughout the season blocking, doing his thing on teams, but he came up big as well last week with that third down conversion. So me, personally, and I know the coaches and other players as well, we have a ton of trust in him."

Bobo didn't make too many plays on the field this past season, but his impact in the locker room went far beyond the box score. The Seahawks have been adamant about building a team brick by brick and emphasized how every player in the 70-man puzzle and the 53-man puzzle matters.

Bobo is one of the players that often goes overlooked, but bringing him back into the fold shows how much the team values him and what he brings to the table. That is part of why the Seahawks were able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this past season.

Now, Bobo has a chance to go out and win another one (or two) with the Seahawks.

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