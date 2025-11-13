Midseason grades paint shocking picture of Seahawks O-Line
One of the biggest objectives during the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks was to stabilize and make the offensive line more efficient. Throughout the past few seasons, injuries to the offensive tackles and inconsistencies have halted the Seahawks' offense at times. After some additions and development, Seattle has had its best offensive line in years.
The Seahawks have one of the top offenses in the league as they are incredibly explosive in the passing game. Seattle is averaging 30.6 points per game (third in the league) and 246.1 passing yards per game (sixth in the league). Quarterback Sam Darnold is one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the league thanks to the team’s determination to keep the pocket clean. Darnold has only been sacked 10 times this season.
They still have some development to do with their running game, as the Seahawks average 114.3 rushing yards per game (17th in the league). The last two dominant wins over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals have been impactful on Seattle's running game.
Pro Football Focus released its midseason grades after Week 10 of the season. They combined the pass protection grades and the run block grades while also taking into account penalties, pressures allowed, sacks allowed, and hits allowed. The results for the Seahawks are interesting to say the least.
midseason grades.— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) November 12, 2025
for those who like them.
and those who hate them.
whatever. pic.twitter.com/Tr6AXR8mmC
At the top of the offensive line is proof of the team’s determination to develop players. Offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are the best graded offensive linemen at 75.7 and 74, respectively. Cross is easily playing his way to a big contract extension by playing like one of the top pass-protectors in the league. PFF gave Cross a pass-block grade of 82.8, which is sixth-best in the league. While he isn’t as effective a run-blocker as he is in pass protection, he is still playing elite.
Lucas is more well-balanced in protection, in passing, and in running plays. He has taken great strides in playing in his first full healthy season in a while by being solid through all phases of the game. There are still times when he has been overwhelmed by high-caliber edge rushers like Nick Bosa. Lucas has the tenacity to be bullied, which has caused Darnold to be pressured or sacked, but otherwise, Lucas has been great this season.
The interior offensive line is where the Seahawks needed to develop the most in the season. They signed an efficient starter in center Jalen Sundell, who has been consistent at times. He has been solid in pass-protections, but below average as a run-blocker this season. He has an overall grade of 60.3, but is now out for a portion of the regular season due to a knee injury.
One of the most irritating players this season has been right guard Anthony Bradford, who has officially been one of the worst pass-protectors in the league. Bradford has an overall grade of 50.8, which ranks 62nd among the 79 qualified guards. His run-blocking grade is 60.5, which is in the middle of the league, but he has a tendency to fall and miss blocks. Easily his worst attributes are his pass-protection, which he is graded at 25.1, third worst among the guards.
Finally, the Seahawks are being patient with rookie left guard Grey Zabel as he has shown great development this season, but still has some room to grow. There have been times when Zabel looks great, but other times when he is beaten. PFF isn’t kind to the developing rookie, giving him an overall grade of 49.3, ranking him 67th among the 79 qualified guards. Zabel has been given a pass block grade of 59.5 and a run block grade of 47.4.
Seahawks fans will be the first to say that Zabel has hardly been the weakest run blocker this season. Pro Football Focus seems to think otherwise.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks
Seahawks came close to trading OLB Boye Mafe to AFC heavyweight