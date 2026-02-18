Division One Head Coach Leaves Job for Seahawks' Running Back Coach

The Seattle Seahawks have something big brewing with the team after winning Super Bowl LX 29-13 over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks have been able to retain almost their entire coaching staff, except for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, for upgraded positions with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Mike Macdonald continues to build a solid coaching staff, with more coaches being added to the staff. The Seahawks have made some big hires with coaches coming from the Baltimore Ravens. The Seahawks have now added a head coach from a Division I program to join in on building a potential dynasty.

Thomas Hammock leaves Northern Illinois for Seattle

On3’s Brett McMurphy reports that Thomas Hammock is leaving his position as head coach of the Northern Illinois Huskies for an administrative offensive assistant role for the Seahawks. ESPN’s Pete Thamel later confirmed that Hammock will be the running backs coach/senior offensive analyst.

Hammock reportedly had several opportunities to coach in the NFL this season or remain at NIU. He has been with the Huskies for the last seven years, accumulating an overall record of 35-47 with a 23-31 record in MAC Conference play. In 2021, he was named the MAC Coach of the Year. In 2024, Hammock led the Huskies to a win over a top-five Notre Dame Fighting Irish, becoming the first-ever MAC team to beat a top-five team.

He was previously the running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2018. The Ravens had the 11th-ranked rushing offense under Hammock in 2017. In his final season at Baltimore, Hammock helped the Ravens become the second-ranked rushing offense. Most of his schemes and philosophies with Baltimore utilized multiple running back schemes.

What Hammock brings to the Seahawks

It isn’t every day that a Division I head coach leaves a program for a lower-level job in the NFL. Clearly, Macdonald saw something in Hammock that made him the new running backs coach. Thamel reported that Hammock interviewed for the role of offensive coordinator before Brian Fleury was hired for the position. Macdonald and Hammock also coached together while they were in Baltimore during Hammock’s five years there.

Hammock will get to utilize a dynamic group of running backs. There are big questions about which running backs will be available for Hammock. Star running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent, and the Seahawks reportedly have no desire using the franchise tag. The Seahawks might have a good deal in place for Walker when they can talk to him officially in a few weeks.

To make matters more confusing, the status of Zach Charbonnet is unknown after tearing his ACL in the Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Either way, the Seahawks’ front office will adjust through free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft, or with some potentially undervalued running backs on their roster. Hammock is going to be paid among the top-tier assistants; he has a responsibility to develop a top-ten run game at any cost. He has the track record to do it with less-than-reliable backs in the past.

