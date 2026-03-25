New Mock Draft Has Seahawks Showing a Notre Dame RB Some Love

The “bad news” of being No. 1 means you get the final pick in each round of the NFL draft. That’s hardly a problem for the Seattle Seahawks and standout general manager John Schneider, who was named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2025. He has assembled a roster loaded with his selections and enhanced with a free-agent pickup or two as well.

ESPN’s Field Yates recently released his two-round mock draft. With the 32nd overall selection, he has the reigning Super Bowl champions addressing a secondary that lost cornerback Riq Woolen (Eagles) and safety Coby Bryant (Bears). The choice was Clemson University cornerback Avieon Terrell.

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It’s the team’s next choice that will certainly peak interest. Yates has the ‘Hawks grabbing Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the final pick in the second round.

Kenneth Walker III’s replacement in Seattle could be a rookie

Jadarian Price 119 Touches, 761 Total YDS, 13 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/PeZRYd674z https://t.co/eWNGTwdDxI — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 3, 2026

“This would be a fortuitous twist for the champs,” said Yates, “as Price is the 43rd player on my board and slides only because teams attacked more premium positions. An excellent complement to Jeremiyah Love, Price is a physical and fast runner who can also make plays in the return game. While he had just six catches in 2025, he could grow into a better passing option with more exposure. The Seahawks need backfield help after Kenneth Walker III signed with the Chiefs.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

There were those who thought that Walker might get the “franchise” tag, but the tender for the running back position was somewhat high ($14.293 million). Instead, the Seahawks let the four-year and Super Bowl LX MVP hit the open market. Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid now have a solid performer out of the backfield to the tune of three years and $43.05 million (via Spotrac).

Seahawks did address the offensive backfield during free agency

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

As for the Seahawks’ current running back depth chart, it starts with three-year pro Zach Charbonnet. He is still on the road of recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in the team’s playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers. In 2025, he was second on the team with 184 carries and 730 rushing yards, and his 12 touchdowns led Mike Macdonald’s club.

This offseason, Schneider signed Emanuel Wilson (Packers). He totaled 1,145 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns the past two seasons with Green Bay. Elsewhere, reserve George Holani totaled 22 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown this past season.

Meanwhile, Price brings a lot to the table after three seasons with the Fighting Irish. He totaled 280 carries for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns. He caught just 15 passes for 162 yards, but three went for scores. There were also 22 kickoff returns for 794 yards (36.1 average) and three TDs.

The former Golden Domer is an intriguing prospect, to say the least.

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