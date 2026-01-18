NFL playoffs: Seahawks throttling 49ers at home through 2 quarters

The Seattle Seahawks aren't just trying to get to the NFC Championship game. They're trying to completely stomp out the San Francisco 49ers' flame in the process.

Seattle leads San Francisco 24-6 at halftime of the Divisional Round at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks have gotten the longest postseason kick return touchdown in franchise history from Rashid Shaheed, a Sam Darnold touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a rushing score from Kenneth Walker III to build their massive lead.

On the other side, the Seahawks' defense is looking as good as ever. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV already created a turnover after stripping 49ers tight end Jake Tonges, and San Francisco totaled just 149 yards in the first half.

The Seahawks didn't have much more, totaling 151 yards through two quarters, but the offense didn't have to do as much with the opening kickoff return score. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak only had Sam Darnold throw 12 passes, as Zach Charbonnet, Shaheed and Walker carried the offense on the ground.

Seattle is just two quarters away from reaching its first NFC Championship game since 2014. Considering the Seahawks lost the first of three meetings against the 49ers, they're showing their strength in these last two matchups. And it all starts with the defense.

The 49ers will receive the ball to start the second half after deferring to begin the game.

