Nick Emmanwori calls Seahawks defense 'historic' after monster game vs. Falcons

With each passing week, the Seattle Seahawks' defense seems to get better and better.

Seattle has outscored its last two opponents 63-9, with the defense not allowing a touchdown to the Atlanta Falcons or Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks had five takeaways against the Vikings and three against the Falcons. They have three defensive touchdowns and 21 total takeaways on the season. Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori, who had the best game of his career thus far on Sunday, isn't shying away from bold claims about the dominant unit.

"Man, this defense is special," Emmanwori said after the Seahawks beat the Falcons 37-9. "This defense is super special. This is probably one of the best defenses I’ve ever played on. It’s my first year as a rookie, but I don’t think no defense can probably top this, honestly. We’ve got a lot of special dudes on this team."

Emmanwori finished Seattle's Week 14 win with six tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, an interception and a blocked field goal. The second-round rookie was all over the field.

"I think this defense is historic, almost. People … kind of shy away from saying that, but I really do think this is. It’s a special defense," Emmanwori added.

It's hard to argue with Emmanwori's assessment. They are at or near the top of the league in most defensive categories and shutting down opposing offenses week after week. The numbers back it up, but so does the eye test.

Seattle doesn't have just a few playmakers. The unit has so many standouts that they can't get them all on the field at this point. Emmanwori can spend extra time on practicing blocking kicks because he's not just one of a couple star players.

The comparisons to the Legion of Boom are fair, but also not needed. This is a much different defense in personnel, scheme and era. But Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has certainly assembled the best unit the franchise has had since that legendary defense.

