Rookie Nick Emmanwori amazing 'Superman' dive keeps Seahawks close in Atlanta

Looks like one of those days for veteran Sam Darnold. Thankfully - for now - the Seattle Seahawks are blessed with rookie Nick Emmanwori.

The Seahawks, who are 9-3 and heavily favored to beat the Falcons in Atlanta today, have dodged a couple of bullets in the first half. Darnold, who at times plays like an MVP-caliber quarterback and at others commits crucial mistakes, has taken a sack at his own 1-yard line and thrown an interception deep in Seattle territory in an ugly first half.

The sack ended the Seahawks' first possession and set up a Falcons' field goal. The interception almost did the same, if not for Emmanwori.

Early in the second quarter Darnold's pass to tight end Elijah Arroyo was tipped and picked off by Atlanta cornerback Mike Hughes. But the defense held and forced a 50-yard field goal attempt. This time, Emmanwori put on his Superman cape and made one of the prettiest blocked field goals in recent memory.

Lining up on the right side of Seattle's line, the rookie was shot out of a cannon and went basically untouched. At the last second he dove - horizontal to the ground - and stretched up his right hand to block the kick and save a possible three points for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks caught another break late in the first half when Falcons' receiver Darnell Mooney caught a touchdown pass but stepped out of bounds before the catch, forcing Atlanta to settle for a field goal.

While Darnold and the offense sputter against the 4-8 Falcons, the defense and Emmanwori are keeping the game close. The second-round rookie is a star in the making on defense and special teams.

The Seahawks and Falcons are tied 6-6 at halftime.

