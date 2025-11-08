One analyst says Jaxon Smith-Njigba "is the actual MVP" of the league
After a solid start to the 2025 NFL Season, there is a lot of hope for the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) to contend for not only the NFC West Divisional title, but for a conference title and a Super Bowl. The Seahawks are one of the most efficient teams in the league on both sides of the ball this season.
Seattle possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the league through eight games. The Seahawks are fifth in the league in points per game (28.9) and fifth in passing yards per game (255.1). Quarterback Sam Darnold is having his best season of his NFL career, as he is on many analysts’ lists for the title of MVP of the league.
While many have put Darnold on their list, NFL analyst Andrew Hankins was on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday, making a bold statement that Darnold’s top target in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, should be the one to receive the award.
“Jaxon Smith-Njiga is the actual MVP of the National Football League. We can make all the mental gymnastics we want to about the quarterbacks, but nobody is really dominating. That’s why everyone has an opinion. The person who is dominating is JSN. He’s averaging 118 yards per game. Last year, he had 1,100 yards; he has 948 in eight games (this year). Last thing I’ll say, 4.6 yards per route, had Calvin Johnson done that in 2012 when he broke the receiving record, he would have had 3,503 yards that season.”
JSN is the best wide receiver this season, and it might not be up for debate. He leads the league in receiving yards and has 117 more yards than Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
JSN has been electric this season for the Seahawks as speed, athleticism, and reliable hands are a big indication of his success. The biggest reason he is leading the league in receiving is his established route-running. His excellent route-running ability makes it hard for opposing defenders to track
Through eight games this season, JSN has caught 58 receptions for 948 yards and four touchdowns. He has six games this season in which he has accounted for over 100 yards. The only games where he didn’t pass for 100 yards were in the 44-13 blowout home win, where the starters were pulled early, and in the 23-20 road win over the Arizona Cardinals one week later. In that game, JSN was locked down in the first half.
JSN will get his case for revenge when the Seahawks host the Cardinals in Week 10 on Sunday. It will also be the first game that the Seahawks will have newly traded explosive receiver Rashid Shaeed debuting. JSN’s ability to get open often and Shaheed’s fast speed should complement each other moving forward.
How well JSN continues to dominate and lead the team to big wins will determine if he has a serious chance to win league MVP. He could be the first non-quarterback to win the league MVP award since 2012, when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won it. JSN could be the first-ever wide receiver to win the award.
