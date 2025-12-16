PFF coverage grades highlight good and bad of Seahawks game vs. Colts

The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) got a little bit more than they thought on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, led by 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers. The Seahawks’ defense didn’t dominate on the defensive side of the ball as they should have. That being said, there were several moments where the Seahawks’ defense played great and some where they didn’t.

Pro Football Focus released its grades for the Week 15 matchup, where the Seahawks snuck away with an 18-16 win. There were four players who were graded out high in the game against the Colts, but there were three who didn’t play well in coverage.

Among the four players that graded out the highest in target passing attempts were rookie safety/cornerback Nick Emmanwori (83.2), safety Julian Love (80.5), linebacker Drake Thomas (78.1), and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (77.6). These four players, as well as defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, were the players who had arguably the best performances in the win over the Colts.

Emmanwori was graded at the highest, as he only allowed two receptions on four targets for only three yards. He also broke up a key pass to tight end Tyler Warren early in the game. Emmanwori was one of the most impressive defenders in the game, accounting for seven total tackles, six of which were solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit.

Love didn’t allow a reception in his one target of the game. He also had two pass breakups. The best coverage player that wasn’t a defensive back was Thomas, who allowed two receptions for six yards, with one being a tackle for loss.

Witherspoon was targeted four times and allowed three receptions for 14 yards, with the longest being six yards. He was a part of the Seahawks’ main objective to not allow the big passing plays from Rivers, but Witherspoon was able to re-adjust as the Colts continued to pass short and fast.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) stands over center during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks didn’t prepare for Rivers and the Colts to go fast and short, which should have been evident due to his being retired for about five years. Rivers averaged 2.36 seconds to get the snap and then deliver the pass.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall (43) was one of the more efficient pass rushers against Indianapolis, but he allowed a big 17-yard completion.

Cornerback Josh Jobe (36.7) was among the least efficient defenders against the Colts as he allowed three receptions out of five targets for 27 yards, two first downs, and a touchdown. That eight-yard touchdown on a slant route came in the 1:33 minutes of the first half to give the Colts the 13-3 lead before Seattle slowed the halftime deficit to 13-6.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV was the team’s leading tackler as he was solid at stopping the run. Against the passing game, Jones was like some of the other defenders, allowing too much space in the middle of the field, not watching out for screens, and being late to the plays.

Jones finished with a PFF coverage grade of 34.2, allowing seven receptions out of eight targets for 53 yards, with three being first downs.

