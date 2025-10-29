PFF ranks one Seahawks rookie top 3 in the NFL
When it comes to drafting, the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most consistent teams in the league in finding stars and solid role players. The Seahawks' 2025 NFL Draft was no surprise, as the team had already found the stars of the future making an elite impact.
The Seahawks believed instantly they got a steal when they drafted South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round (35th overall pick). It is not uncommon to see an all-around efficient and high-volume safety fall to the second position based on its position.
At the time of the pick, Emmanwori was a big selection based on his athleticism, experience, and production. What Emmanwori has been for the Seahawks this season has been much more impressive and impactful. He has been forced to step up, not as a starter in an unnatural position. Emmanwori has played a combination of safety and slot cornerback, which is where he is now labeled a cornerback by Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, PFF is high on Emmanwori's production through eight weeks of the regular season. Emmanwori is number three on PFF’s list of ‘Top 15 NFL rookies through Week 8,’ only Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell.. Emmanwori has an overall PFF grade of 81.6, making him the second-highest graded rookie this season.
Through four games played this season, Emmanwori has accumulated 17 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, six pressures, and two pass breakups. According to PFF, he has a passer rating of 81.9, 14 receptions for an average of only six yards per reception, and only missed one tackle.
The Seahawks needed players to step up this early portion of the season, as slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) have been dealing with injuries. Emmanwori, while dealing with some injuries himself, has stepped up in several situations, including his natural position at safety and slot cornerback.
His athleticism, consistent playmaking, and versatility have been huge for the Seahawks, who have arguably had one game defending against the passing game. That game was in Week 5 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the entire defense struggled.
Emmmanwori has become the go-to slot cornerback, while Witherspoon has been dealing with a significant knee injury that has forced him to miss a portion of the season. When Witherspoon gets back on the field, Emmanwori could make his way back to safety, but just knowing that he plays great at the slot cornerback creates several different packages and lineup situations for head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
Seattle’s first-round pick in left guard Grey Zabel makes a case for the team’s best pick in the 2025 draft class, but Emmanwori is making elite contributions to an elite defense.
