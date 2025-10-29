Insider details why Seahawks should have 'a ton of confidence' in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks didn't have the highest of expectations entering the 2025 NFL season, but with the way they've been playing over the past few weeks, maybe they should have.
The Seahawks have been playing as well as anyone in the league recently, and now come out of their bye week at 5-2 and in a tie for first place in the NFC West. They took a bit of time to get going, their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers was quite ugly, but they've really hit their stride recently. They're 5-1 in their past six games, with the only loss coming against another NFC heavyweight in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by just three points.
Right now, there are ton of reasons to feel good about the Seahawks. Bleacher Report's Kris Knox laid out some of those reasons in the outlet's latest NFL power rankings, where the Seahawks came in at No. 11.
"The Seattle Seahawks entered their bye with as much momentum as any team in the NFL," Knox wrote. "Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers was a heartbreaker, but convincing wins over the Jaguars and Texans should give the Seahawks a ton of confidence heading into the second half of the season. So will an undefeated road record and the fact that Seattle is one of the most balanced teams in the league.
"With a top-10 defense, a stout running game, arguably the league's best receiver and a quarterback in Sam Darnold who is proving that last season's Pro Bowl campaign wasn't a fluke, the Seahawks have the makings of a contender."
Perhaps the most impressive part of the Seahawks' game is that they don't have many real weaknesses. Sure, they have a few areas where they could improve - such as their ground game and secondary - but they're far from outright liabilities.
That said, the season is a marathon, not a sprint. The Seahawks have been very impressive so far, but they need to keep up the pace in a very competitive NFC West - and NFC in general, really - to prove they can truly push for a Super Bowl.
