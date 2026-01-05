Players to watch for as Seahawks use bye week to heal up in time for divisional round

The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) overcame a lot of turmoil, building, and doubt from the outside, but the No. 1 seed is theirs to use to automatically get into the divisional round of the playoffs. While the other six teams will be fighting tough battles to move on, the Seahawks will be resting and waiting for their opponent.

This will be a time for the Seahawks to get some key structures right and build off the 13-3 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. It will also be a time for the Seahawks to heal their injured players and for stars to potentially recover in time for the divisional round.

Among the injured to watch for are left tackle Charles Cross, who just received a contract extension, and safety Coby Bryant. Cross has missed the last three weeks due to injury, while Bryant has been out for the past two weeks. The Seahawks are hopeful for their returns.

Shortly before the game on Saturday, general manager John Schneider said in an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM that there is a good chance that Cross and Bryant will play in the divisional round.

Cross has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the Seahawks’ final field goal in the 18-16 Week 15 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. He had a player fall on his leg, forcing him to fall backwards. Cross missed the final three games of the season versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Carolina Panthers, and the 49ers.

Josh Jones had been starting in his place while Cross was healing up. Cross’ injury was significant, but it wasn’t damaging enough to put him on IR, considering the timeframe and the full uncertainty of the injury. He should have enough time to be at or near 100% for the Seahawks in just less than two weeks.

Bryant has dealt with a knee injury since a lineman rolled up on his leg during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 38-37 overtime win over the Rams. The injury wasn’t severe enough for IR, but he missed the final two games, like Cross.

Ty Okada, who already started a handful of games in place of the previously injured Julian Love, would start at Bryant’s safety spot. Bryant was listed as doubtful leading up to the game versus the 49ers, showing some solid progress.

The Seahawks also had concerns with Jones, who had a knee/ankle injury, a few days before the game on Saturday. He was able to practice and play against the 49ers. This extra time will be good for him to rest and heal up from the injury as he goes back to the backup left tackle spot behind Cross.

