NFL insider breaks new information on potential Riq Woolen trade from Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have a marquee game Sunday night in Washington against the Commanders. Win that game and they'll catapult to 6-2, perhaps also finally gaining some respect from NFL analysts.
But in the ensuing 36 hours, they'll make some personnel decisions that could affect the rest of their season even more than the Week 9 result. Namely before Tuesday's 1 p.m. trade deadline ... what to do with talented-but-inconsistent cornerback Riq Woolen?
MORE: Seahawks favored at Commanders points to road dominance, Jayden Daniels injury news
Earlier this week ESPN gave him a "50% chance" of being dealt. And then came Bleacher Report with a story predicting Woolen would be dealt within the NFC to the Detroit Lions. That report also named the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Lions as possible trade partners.
"Detroit might be the team most desperate to add a corner, given the rash of injuries in its secondary—the defense relied almost exclusively on backups on the back end in Week 7," B/R wrote. "The Lions, who ere on bye in Week 8, are also more sensible trade partners for the Seahawks than the Rams or Ravens."
We all love a juicy trade rumor this time of year, almost as much as Halloween candy. But we also admit that about 99% of the rumors or just that. A type of "fantasy football" that never actually materializes.
Could it be the same with Woolen? Despite the countless stories and rumors and supposed "connections," could he wind up remaining on Mike Macdonald's defense?
Will Riq Woolen Be With Seahawks After Tuesday?
According the latest news - from NFL Network - that's now the most likely scenario.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' undrafted star gets biggest Madden rating boost
"Everything I'm hearing right now is that he is more likely than not to remain with the Seahawks," insider Mike Garafolo said late Thursday. "He's a free agent after the season, but the Seahawks haven't given up hope that he'll be in their long-term plans."
Woolen had an amazing rookie season with six interceptions in 2022. Since then, however, he has only five picks in 37 games. This year he got off to a horrendous starts, giving up the game-deciding touchdown in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end. But with injuries to Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love in the secondary, he's played much better recently and made several plays in the Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.
MORE: NFL experts predict surprising consensus on Seahawks' Week 9 games vs. Commanders
"They've been wanting to move him for a while," an NFL executive said in ESPN's earlier story. "He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do."
So, does Woolen "fit" or not? Tick ... tick ... tick ... until Tuesday.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 game
Idle Seahawks fall in NFL power rankings after their bye week
Seahawks insider names 3 trade targets to fix biggest problem