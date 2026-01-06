Ranking the 10 largest non-QB contracts in Seahawks history

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider made left tackle Charles Cross the highest-paid non-quarterback in franchise history on Sunday, inking the former 2022 No. 9 overall pick to a four-year, $104.4 million deal.

As is the case with most NFL franchises, quarterbacks dominate the top of the list in terms of the highest-paid Seahawks players in history. Russell Wilson still holds the Seattle record with his four-year, $140 million extension in 2019.

The deal for Cross is up there, though. Current Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is earning more on an annual basis, but the total value for Cross' contract is the second-most by any Seattle player in history.

There have been plenty of other big deals for the Seahawks since 2000, with most occurring after 2019. Here's a ranking of the top-10 biggest deals in franchise history from worst to best.

10. S Jamal Adams (2021) – 4 years, $70 million ($38 million guaranteed)

Adams was outstanding in 2020, his first season with the Seahawks, when he totaled 9.5 sacks — an NFL record for a defensive back. The former First Team All-Pro with the New York Jets was awarded with a massive deal before the 2021 season, but he would only appear in 22 of 51 possible regular-season games over the ensuing three campaigns before being released in 2023.

9. DL Dre'Mont Jones (2023) – 3 years, $51.53 million ($23 million guaranteed)

This was arguably the biggest free agency reach by the Pete Carroll-John Schneider tandem. Jones played just two seasons of the three-year deal, making 23 starts (34 total games) and totaling 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He was released following the 2024 season.

8. RB Shaun Alexander (2006) – 8 years, $61.68 million ($13.5 million guaranteed)

A monumental deal at the time, following Alexander's MVP season in 2005, especially because it would have locked him down through his age-36 season. Instead, he played just 23 more games as a Seahawk before being released before the 2008 season.

7. WR DK Metcalf (2022) – 3 years, $72 million ($58.2 million guaranteed)

As the second-biggest non-quarterback contract in Seahawks history (and largest at the time it was signed), it made sense for their superstar receiver. Metcalf posted 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, but he never finished higher than 16th in receiving yards in any season after that. The Seahawks traded Metcalf before the 2025 season to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who awarded him with a four-year, $132 million extension.

6. WR Tyler Lockett (2021) – 4 years, $69.2 million ($21 million guaranteed)

Lockett had his best season (73 catches, 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns) in the first year of this deal, and surpassed 1,000 yards in the second. But the four years ended up taking him into his 30s, and the contract was restructured in 2024. He was released before the 2025 season, but remains the second-best receiver in Seahawks history.

5. LT Charles Cross (2025) – 4 years, $104.4 million (75 guaranteed)

It's hard to judge this deal since we can't tell the future. But it's a huge value for a former first-round pick (third-highest-paid tackle in the NFL) who is yet to make a Pro Bowl. The Seahawks opted for stability, however, which seems like a good choice right now.

4. CB Richard Sherman (2014) – 4 years, $56 million ($12.43 million guaranteed)

After back-to-back Super Bowl trips where Sherman cemented himself as the NFL's best cornerback, this deal was extremely sensible. Since Sherman had a year left on his rookie deal in 2014, he only played three of the four years of the new contract before being released in 2018. He still made three Pro Bowls and was a two-time All-Pro with the Seahawks after inking the contract.

3. DL Leonard Williams (2024) – 3 years, $64.5 million ($26.1 million guaranteed)

This deal was highly criticized at the time, but it has become one of Schneider's best moves as the Seahawks' GM. Seattle traded for Williams in the middle of the 2023 season and awarded him the contract after the season. Williams has made the Pro Bowl both seasons and has piled up 126 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and a pick-six since.

2. LB Bobby Wagner (2019) – 3 years, $54 million ($24.5 million guaranteed)

Sure, Wagner might have been past his prime at this point in his career. But this deal kept Wagner in Seattle through his age-31 season and he had two more First Team All-Pro seasons after signing it. Wagner was released the first time following the 2021 season, playing two of the three seasons on the new deal. Compared to some of the other contracts on this list, it was a solid bargain as well.

1. LT Walter Jones (2005) – 7 years, $52.5 million ($16 million guaranteed)

Jones' mega deal 21 years ago is the precedent for monstrous Seahawks offensive line deals. This was a commitment to stability at left tackle after three straight years of franchise tagging him. Had Jones not gotten injured in 2008, he likely would've played the entire contract. He signed the deal at 31 years old, which was a risk by the franchise, but they still got four All-Pro seasons from the Seahawks legend after he signed the deal.

