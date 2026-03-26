Ranking Seahawks' Top 4 Remaining Contact Extension Candidates

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba received the richest contract in Seattle Seahawks history with his four-year, $168.6 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2031 season.

General manager John Schneider is typically conservative with huge extensions well ahead of a player becoming an unrestricted free agent, but there's likely to be more extensions coming down the pipeline between now and the end of next season.

What other Seahawks players are among the top candidates to receive a new deal? Here are four players the team may opt to lock up early.

4. EDGE Derick Hall

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With attention on bigger-name players, it's easy to forget that Hall will be a free agent after the 2026 season. After letting Boye Mafe leave, the team has to try to lock up Hall long-term to preserve their younger pass-rush talent.

Hall's numbers regressed in 2025, posting just 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two pass deflections, but that was more of a product of being in a crowded group that allowed them to stay fresh. He played nearly 250 fewer snaps than in 2024, which puts the numbers in perspective.

He's the most vital young rusher on the team, and critical to defensive success moving forward.

3. DL Leonard Williams

Despite Williams being the best defensive lineman on the Seahawks' front for the last 2.5 seasons, he will be 32 years old when his contract expires at the end of the 2026 season. That likely puts him in line for one more two-year deal with the Seahawks before both sides re-evaluate how much longer Williams expects to play.

One thing is certain: Williams is a vital piece of the best defensive front in football, and he's coming off his first All-Pro season. Williams totaled 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and one pass deflection in 2025.

The Seahawks can't let him leave the building, regardless of his age. He's still playing his best ball.

2. RB Zach Charbonnet

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

If Seattle was never going to pay up for Kenneth Walker III, the franchise has to get one of their running backs back beyond the 2026 season. He's coming off a torn ACL, but Charbonnet has been excellent in spurts throughout his three years in the NFL.

Charbonnet's production has crept up year after year, totaling 184 carries for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He added 20 catches for 144 yards, but has been an even more productive receiver in previous seasons.

With his excellent pass protection, Charbonnet was always the more well-rounded back, even if Walker was a better pure running back. Lock him down while his value is lower.

1. CB Devon Witherspoon

This is the obvious one, and potentially the extension we should expect nearest in the future. The Seahawks already picked up Witherspoon's fifth-year option, and Schneider is likely trying to work out a similar deal to the one Smith-Njigba got, at least structure-wise.

Witherspoon has been a Pro Bowler all three seasons since he was drafted and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2025 after totaling 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception. He's the best run-stuffing cornerback in the NFL.

A new deal for Witherspoon is a matter of when, not if.

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