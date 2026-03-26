Jaxon Smith-Njigba Extension Keeps Seahawks in Super Bowl Window

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is feeling pretty comfortable after signing a four-year, $168.6 million extension earlier this week to keep him in the Pacific Northwest until the end of the 2031 campaign.

The Seahawks officially announced that it was an extension at a press conference, and the wide receiver spoke about how privileged he felt to ink a long-term deal with the team.

"It's an honor, it's a blessing," Smith-Njigba said at his press conference.

"I feel like I was definitely drafted to Seattle for a reason, it's become home, and it's just a blessing to come back and be a part of a great staff, a great team, great coaches and a great community. So I couldn't ask for more from a city and an organization."

JSN Keeps Seahawks in Contention

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith-Njigba is all in with the Seahawks, and to have someone that is so locked in with the culture of the organization is incredibly important for a young team hoping to continue their run towards winning another Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba was also asked about this past season and how he has been able to process all of it.

"Man, it's been a blur," Smith-Njigba said about this season.

"Just a celebration, what a great year. I'm just thankful I could stay healthy and see all this through. It's truly a blessing, and it takes so many people that are part of my journey that I'm so thankful for. Just to be able to celebrate all of these cool achievements with them, it's a blessing."

Smith-Njigba was the league's leading receiver with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also the offensive player of the year and an All-Pro, putting him on a pedestal compared to the other wide receivers in the game.

The hope for the Seahawks is that Smith-Njigba can continue to stay healthy and grow throughout the rest of his twenties into one of the all-time greats.

The Seahawks have shown how successful he can be this early in his career, but there's potential that he hasn't even reached his prime just yet. Smith-Njigba has accomplished so much in his career already, but in some ways, with this extension, his career has just begun.

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