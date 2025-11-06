Rashid Shaheed talks about trade feelings and future with the Seahawks
It’s been more than 24 hours after a chaotic NFL Trade Deadline, and several players are adjusting to their lives in new cities and new teams. The Seattle Seahawks made an explosive trade for explosive wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
It was one of the more underrated trades, as experts didn’t think the Seahawks would add another weapon to their already efficient passing offense. Regardless, the Seahawks are looking forward to Shaheed contributing to the team as much as possible. Seattle has plans for him for more than just the offense.
In Shaheed’s first full practice on Wednesday, the Seahawks had the explosive weapon returning punts and working with special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh. He was also active in the Seahawks’ offense, as well as watching how the offense operates.
Shaheed had a busy day with the Seahawks on Wednesday, on and off the field, as he was introduced to the media in the Pacific Northwest. Shaheed was asked several questions about fit with the team and what his duties were, which he answered with excitement. Concerning when he learned he was traded to Seattle and what his plans are with the team, Shaheed was just as excited.
“It was a bittersweet feeling, it was a bittersweet feeling but a lot of excitement. A lot of excitement from my family, myself of course. Just excited about the journey, excited to be here. Excited to be a part of the organization, so far its been nothing but welcoming. Just feeling really good right now.”
When asked why he is excited to be a part of the Seahawks’ organization so much, he didn’t hold back when talking about the difference between the Seahawks and the Saints.
“I know it's a winning organization and that’s what matters mostly to me. Just excited to be a part of it and get to know the guys and coaches and get acclimated with the culture here.”
One interesting note from his first press conference as a Seahawk, Shaheed was asked about his plans for the future. He is playing under a one-year deal, originally constructed by the Saints. Shaheed opened up about his determination to remain in Seattle after this season.
“I’m here to stay, I’m here to say so I’m excited. We can figure something out in the offseason or after the season ends, but yeah, I’m excited.”
When asked if this (Seattle) is his new home, Shaheed didn’t hold back.
“Longterm, yes sir.”
The hype for Shaheed is high, and so are the emotions. How much he wants to remain in Seattle will likely depend on how much he is utilized with the offense, how successful the Seahawks are moving forward in the chase for the postseason, and how much he will be offered in years and compensation. Shaheed, however, is coming into the organization with positivity and determination.
He will be a solid and explosive weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold, who is playing at an MVP level. Meanwhile, Shaheed will also be a great complement to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is the league’s leading receiver. The Seahawks will be more than happy to utilize Shaheed, starting with the Seahawks’ Week 10 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
