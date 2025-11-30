Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence dominant performance

Even at 33 years old, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is still dominating opposing offenses.

Lawrence is looking like a steal in his 12th NFL season after signing with the Seahawks in free agency this offseason. He's having arguably his best game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 with various types of big plays.

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman lauded Lawrence's impressive performance thus far against the Vikings in a post on social media. Lawrence has helped the Seahawks gain a 19-0 lead late in the third quarter.

"What a year Demarcus Lawrence is having!!!" Sherman said. "In year 12 making a HUGE impact for the Seahawks. Forced [an] errant pass that [led] to a Pick-6, got a sack in this game and just forced a fumble that ended up being another turnover that the Seahawks recovered! Already had a game with multiple TDs."

As Sherman alluded to, Lawrence already had a game earlier this season with a pair of fumble recovery touchdowns in Week 10. Lawrence also had a half-sack in that game.

Lawrence entered Week 13 with 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and two fumble recovery touchdowns.

The Seahawks are facing an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max Brosmer, and they haven't made his life easy. Seattle has three total takeaways, two interceptions of Brosmer and a pair of sacks.

With the offense struggling to produce points (four field goals), Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has leaned on his star defensive players like Lawrence to keep Seattle ahead. That's been a safe bet with just over one quarter to play.

