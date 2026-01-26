Timing is Everything for Sam Darnold and Super Bowl-Bound Seahawks

The last time the Seattle Seahawks lost a football game, their starting quarterback served up four interceptions in a 21-19 setback to the rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. That afternoon, Mike Macdonald’s team won the total yardage battle (414-249) but wound up not being able to overcome a forgettable afternoon by his starting quarterback.

That kind of seems like ancient history at the moment for the Seahawks’ Sam Darnold. He comes off an impressive performance in the team’s 31-27 win over the Rams in Sunday’s NFC title game. The 2025 Pro Bowler connected on 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards and touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, and Cooper Kupp, respectively. Darnold overcame three sacks and a fumble (which he recovered) and was superb on third down (7-of-13).

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Notice there’s no mention of a pick by the Rams, which has certainly been the norm as of late. In fact, the same player who gave up the football a combined 20 times (14 interceptions, 6 lost fumbles) in the club’s first 16 games this season has not turned over the ball in Seattle’s last three contests. That’s the longest such streak by Darnold in 2025, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The eight-year pro gave up the ball at least once in 11 of his first 16 games. Now in two wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Sunday’s victory over the Rams, Darnold has combined to hit on 57-of-79 throws (72.2 percent) for 668 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked seven times and fumbled twice, but did not give up the ball.

Now comes one more game this season, a Super Bowl LX date with the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. And it’s worth a mention that Mike Vrabel’s AFC champions have totaled a combined eight takeaways in their postseason wins over the Chargers (1), Texans (5), and Broncos (2).

More Seahawks on SI stories

Super Bowl LX: Early odds revealed for Seahawks-Patriots

Seahawks studs & duds from playoff thriller against Rams

Mike Macdonald sends powerful message to Seahawks fans