Seahawk predicted to go on good, but not great playoff run

This 2025 NFL Season has been a big emergence for several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks (10-3). Not many experts predicted the Seahawks would make a solid run this season despite great coaching and a solid defense.

Going into Week 15, the Seahawks are serious playoff contenders thanks to their elite talent on both sides of the field, great depth, and a knowledgeable coaching staff. The Seahawks are currently in the No. 5 seed territory of the NFC Conference, with the Los Angeles Rams not only taking the NFC West Division, but also the No. 1 seed.

CBS Sports’ John Breech predicted the entire set of NFL Playoffs and the seedings. Breech has the Seahawks remaining at No. 5 behind the Rams at No. 1, the Green Bay Packers at No. 2, the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4. Seattle is ahead of the San Francisco 49ers at No. 6 and the Chicago Bears at No. 7.

In the Wild Card round, the Seahawks would be set to face the Buccaneers in a rematch of the Week 5 game, where the Buccaneers won 38-35. Breech believes the Seahawks would get their revenge with a 30-20 score. Not only are the Seahawks among the healthiest teams in the league and playing with great momentum, but the Buccaneers also have a lot of injuries and poor momentum.

With the Seahawks moving on, they would be predicted to face the Packers on the road. This is where Breech believes Seattle’s season will end with the Packers winning 24-16. The key to the game is predicted to be Darnold’s turnover and how he supposedly doesn’t step up in big games.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It should be noted that Darnold defeated the Green Bay Packers twice last season while he was with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold combined to complete 53-of-71 of his passes (74.6%) for 652 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 119.

Darnold has experienced two bad games against the Rams, last season in the wild card and this season in Week 11. He has to play better against nickel and dime packages that the Rams love to utilize, but to believe that Darnold doesn’t play well in big games is an unproven fallacy.

In 13 games, Darnold has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,162 yards (sixth in the league), a league-high 8.9 yards per completion, 22 touchdowns (fifth in the league, 11 interceptions, a QBR of 64.4, and a quarterback rating of 103.8 (fifth in the league).

The Seahawks would like for Darnold to lower his turnovers, but he has the same number of interceptions as the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, and the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott. Darnold is the one who is the most disrespected out of the group.

The Seahawks will have a tough road in the playoffs, but they have the talent to make a run. Darnold is likely to help Seattle than hurt them based on how he is playing this year.

