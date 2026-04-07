Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: No Debate For Special Teams Player of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

Most Improved Player (MIP)

Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY)

Special Teams Player of the Year (STPOY)

Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY)

Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY)

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)

Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY)

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Special Teams Player of the Year

WR/KR Rashid Shaheed

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with his father, Haneef Shaheed, after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks might have had the two best special teams players in the entire NFL in 2025. We'll get to the immediate runner-up, but Shaheed was still the easy choice for this award.

Despite playing just 12 games (including the three playoff games) with the Seahawks after a midseason trade, Shaheed even had a case for the team's MVP award. His offensive output was limited, but all three of Shaheed's special teams touchdowns were at critical moments in the season.

Shaheed's first of the year was a 100-yard return score in a 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. The play was the first of the second half, helping break a 6-6 tie that was the result of a slow start for the Seahawks' offense. They rolled from there.

Two weeks later, with the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks both sitting at 11-3, Shaheed and Seattle were staring down a 30-14 deficit with eight minutes remaining in the game. A loss would have knocked the Seahawks out of position to control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Shaheed took a punt 58 yards to the house, cutting LA's lead to eight, and the Seahawks eventually forced overtime and won the game, 38-37.

In the Seahawks' Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers, Shaheed returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown. That set the tone in a 41-6 blowout victory.

Offensively, Shaheed totaled 15 catches for 188 yards — falling short of expectations. However, the Seahawks re-signed him to a three-year $51 million contract that ensures he will get a full offseason to integrate into the offense.

Honorable mentions

K Jason Myers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) watches his field goal during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Shaheed wasn't so impactful along the path to the Super Bowl, Myers is the clear pick. He posted the third-most points scored in a season in NFL history (171) and the most ever by a Seahawks player. Myers made nine field goals of 50 or more yards, tying his own record from 2024, and solidified himself as the franchise's most prolific kicker.

FB Brady Russell

Russell was frequently a captain for the Seahawks in 2025 and finished with a career-high 14 tackles despite never playing a single down on defense. That alone highlights how effective he was on special teams, and he played 396 snaps in that phase of the game.

RB George Holani

Holani had just three special teams tackles and appeared in 11 games due to injury, but he had one of the most heads-up plays in NFL history in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a Myers kickoff hit the ground in the landing zone and bounced into the end zone, nobody on Pittsburgh downed the ball. Holani raced down the field and recovered the ball, resulting in a bizarre touchdown.

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