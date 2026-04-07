Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: Veteran RT Wins Comeback Player of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

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Most Improved Player (MIP)

Comeback Player of the Year (CPOY)

Special Teams Player of the Year (STPOY)

Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY)

Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY)

Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY)

Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY)

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Comeback Player of the Year

RT Abraham Lucas

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a brutal few seasons for Lucas before 2025, as he played in just 13 of 34 games from 2023-24 due to a significant knee injury that required surgery ahead of the 2024 season.

Lucas missed the first nine games of that campaign but returned to play in seven of the final eight games. But his comeback in 2025 was exactly what the Seahawks hoped for after awarding him a three-year, $46 million extension that will keep him under contract through 2028.

The former 2022 third-round pick started all 17 games of the regular season during the Super Bowl-winning season and held strong through the three-game playoff run. Lucas aptly protected Sam Darnold's right side and played 100% of the team's offensive snaps (1,061).

That durability, especially after questions about whether he would ever return to his rookie form, was a major credit to the work Lucas put in to get back on the field and remain healthy.

Honorable mention

EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nwosu was also struggling to stay on the field the previous two seasons, appearing in just 12 games from 2023-24. He came back in 2025 and appeared in 16 games (11 starts), totaling 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass deflections and 7.0 sacks.

Along with Derick Hall, DeMarcus Lawrence and Boye Mafe, Nwosu fueled the Seahawks' exterior pass rush and helped fortify the best defensive front in the NFL.

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