What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about facing Rams QB Matt Stafford
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford is on a heater. Stafford is one of the leading MVP candidates in the league, in addition to helping the Rams get out to a 7-2 record through Week 10.
The Seattle Seahawks now have to deal with Stafford for the first time this season in what could be a game that defines the NFC West for the rest of the 2025 season. Seattle is also 7-2, and the winner will take sole possession of first place in the division.
Stafford, 37, has 25 touchdown passes to just two interceptions this season and has the second-best quarterback rating of his career (69.2). Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald understands it's a tough assignment for his defense.
"[He’s] obviously a great player … only gone against him a few times in my career, but this is probably the best I’ve seen him play," Macdonald said of Stafford, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "He’s playing great football. He’s decisive, they’re putting him in great situations, diagnosing defenses at a really high level, handling the protections at a really high level. They’re really explosive right now."
Seattle is tied for second in yards allowed per play (4.6) and tied for fourth in net yards allowed per pass attempt (5.2). That, coupled with the third-best run defense in the league (3.7 yards per rush allowed), the Seahawks' defense has become a force to be reckoned with.
The Week 11 matchup between the Seahawks and Rams has rightfully been designated as a massive game for both teams. Something will have to give, as both teams are poised for playoff runs entering the latter half of the season. Playoff positioning within the NFC West will be critical for the rest of the conference.
The San Francisco 49ers (6-4) are also close on their heels, which makes the game even more critical. Either Stafford or Seattle's defense has to come out on top on Sunday.
