All Seahawks

Seahawks complete league's first achievement in walk-off overtime win over Rams

The Seahawks achieved league history with a huge overtime win
Michael Hanich|
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks celebrate with fans after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks celebrate with fans after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

One of the best games was played on Thursday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks completed their comeback in the fourth quarter against their rival, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score was 38-37 in overtime.

The way the Seahawks came back was remarkable. The Seahawks are the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by over 15 points in the fourth quarter, trailing 30-14 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. Teams were previously 0-271 in that same measure.

That is not even the best historic moment for the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. They needed two touchdowns and two two-point conversions just to tie the game.

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Seahawks News