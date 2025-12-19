Seahawks complete league's first achievement in walk-off overtime win over Rams

One of the best games was played on Thursday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks completed their comeback in the fourth quarter against their rival, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score was 38-37 in overtime.

The way the Seahawks came back was remarkable. The Seahawks are the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by over 15 points in the fourth quarter, trailing 30-14 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. Teams were previously 0-271 in that same measure.

That is not even the best historic moment for the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. They needed two touchdowns and two two-point conversions just to tie the game.