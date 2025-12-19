Seahawks complete league's first achievement in walk-off overtime win over Rams
One of the best games was played on Thursday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks completed their comeback in the fourth quarter against their rival, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score was 38-37 in overtime.
The way the Seahawks came back was remarkable. The Seahawks are the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by over 15 points in the fourth quarter, trailing 30-14 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. Teams were previously 0-271 in that same measure.
That is not even the best historic moment for the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. They needed two touchdowns and two two-point conversions just to tie the game.
The Seahawks are the first team ever to win an overtime game on a 2-point conversion. They're the fifth team to convert three 2-point tries in the fourth quarter/OT, and the first of those five to win the game.
Finally, the Seahawks became the first team in league history to win an overtime game on a two-point conversion. That game-winning walk-off two-point conversion came from quarterback Sam Darnold to tight end Eric Saubert, who wasn’t targeted before that point in the game.
This is a game the Seahawks had no business winning, especially after the three turnovers and allowing 30 points in regulation. The Seahawks also saw a missed 48-yard field goal from Rams’ kicker Harrison Melvin and three-and-outs in the final three drives of regulation.
Darnold had bad stretches in the second half as he let the pressure of the game and the Rams’ defense get to him. He was sacked four times, two costly interceptions, including one in the red zone, and had a QBR of 41.7. He still found ways to extend drives by escaping pressures, making more smart decisions, and throwing the ball into tight coverages.
The Seahawks’ comeback started in the drive after Darnold’s interception in the red zone, the second overall, and after a three-and-out from the Rams. Rashid Shaheed took a short punt and returned it for a 58-yard touchdown. The following two-point conversion was the wildest conversion ever when Darnold’s backwards pass hit a Rams player’s helmet and was recovered casually by running back Zach Charbonnet.
The Rams outgained the Seahawks in total yards, accounting for 581-to-415, and the Rams easily won the turnover battle 0-to-3. Seattle, however, showed its grit and made plays when it mattered the most in the final stretch of the game.
As a result, the Seahawks (12-3) are not only currently in first place in the NFC West Division, but also in the NFC standings. If the Seahawks win both games on the road versus the Carolina Panthers (7-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (10-3), they get the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the first-round bye in the playoffs, and the home-field advantage.
