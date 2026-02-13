Prime Video Were Right About Seahawks' Big Play Before the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks finished the season as Super Bowl LX champions after they dominated the New England Patriots 29-13. The Seahawks had a legendary performance from the Dark Side Defense, and running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold were great offensively.

Many moments sparked the Seahawks’ previously impossible run. One of the biggest is the incredible comeback in Week 16 to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in a Thursday Night Football thriller. The Seahawks were down 30-14 midway through the fourth quarter to create the spark for a comeback.

There has been a lot of discussion about the comeback, but also the two-point conversion play where Darnold's backwards pass hit a defender’s helmet, and the ball was recovered in the end zone by running back Zach Charbonnet. New details show that the NFL didn’t rule the play a successful two-conversion, but it was a challenge from Amazon Prime’s game coverage team.

What prompted the change in the two-point conversion

After Charbonnet picked up the ball, there was confusion was everyone on the field, including the referees. The league was still confused over the play, and the Seahawks were slowly preparing for their kickoff.

That’s when Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay reportedly called NFL officiating, and rules analyst Walt Anderson asked if the backwards pass is still a live ball even if swatted by a defender. It was then that the league took an official look at the play and ruled the conversion was good.

Lumen Field exploded with excitement from the loud 12s, and the Seahawks tied it up 30-30. There are many Rams fans to this day challenging the ruling, including the whistle was blown or it somehow wasn’t a backwards pass. Ultimately, Prime Video knew the rules and saw that the conversion was good before the NFL.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) makes a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The NFL needs more accountability

It took nearly two minutes for the NFL to determine that the play needed a second look. With every scoring play, there is always a review to see if the play was good. Ultimately, unlike the ACC Network, the rest of the television stations can’t listen in or watch how officiating crews come up with the ruling of a successful play.

The NFL has always had issues with conducting what's right and what is missing with referees. After the infamous no pass interference call in the 2019 NFC Championship game between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints, the NFL allowed coaches to challenge these rulings of no-calls by refs, but then took it away. The NFL still has problems figuring out what constitutes a catch or not.

Ultimately, the NFL needs more accountability on these types of plays, as they could easily get it wrong. Anderson saved himself by hearing what Prime Video had to question and then make the call. Well over three minutes had passed, and the correct call was eventually made in favor of the Seahawks.

The Rams can argue that the Seahawks shouldn’t have been allowed the two-point conversion, but the Rams shouldn’t have allowed a 16-point comeback and then an eight-point play in overtime to fuel the biggest regular-season game of the year.

More Seahawks on SI stories

What Maxx Crosby told Tom Brady is great news for the Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba responds to tasteless joke by Druski after SB

7 shocking stats from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win over Patriots