Seahawks Could Explore De’Von Achane Trade as Post-Draft RB Solution

Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP during his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. He cashed in during free agency following the team's victory, signing a three-year, $45 million deal with $28.7 million guaranteed.

Walker priced himself out of Seattle with his strong campaign, but they already have an in-house option to replace him. Zach Charbonnet, their second-round pick in 2023, had a career-year in 2025, rushing for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, Charbonnet's status for the start of the 2026 season is up in the air. During the team's playoff run, Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL and while he's determined to return by the start of the year, there are no guarantees.

For that reason, they're being urged to look for another back capable of carrying the load. According to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, one option they should consider is De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins.

Seahawks could benefit from Dolphins 'firesale'

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane reacts after scoring a TD during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Davenport states that it "has been a fire sale in Miami this offseason," with the team releasing Bradley Chubb and Tua Tagovailoa. They also traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

As for Achane, general manager Jon Eric-Sullivan has been firm on his stance that they're not interested in moving him. They see Achane as a central piece of the offense, following a season where he had 1,838 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns.

Considering his stats alone, Achane makes sense as a building block for the Dolphins. The problem is that he's in the final year of his rookie deal and while he's making just over $2 million this season, he's going to command a massive pay raise in 2027.

Miami is nowhere close to contending, so they might not be willing to commit long-term to the running back position.

Seattle Seahawks should focus on draft before making an offer

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Achane would not only allow Charbonnet to ensure he's fully healthy before returning, but he would also give them more in the passing game than Charbonnet.

As much firepower as he would give the offense, however, they would have the same concern as Miami with his contract running out. That's why they should look to the NFL draft first.

Our own Michael Hanich says someone such as Jadarian Price from Notre Dame would have "Rookie of the Year" potential in Seattle, but his stock has been rising, so they might need to use their first round pick on Price.

That would still be preferable to trading for Achane since he can be a focal point of the offense for the next five seasons as a Round 1 selection. If they don't feel comfortable with selecting Price that early, Achane could be a solid fall back plan to help them chase a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

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