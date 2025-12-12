Seahawks' embattled QB Sam Darnold breaks record held by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning
Just when you think Sam Darnold is overrated or not a part of the Seattle Seahawks' solution ... move over Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
We're not suggesting Darnold has ascended to the level of being included in the quarterback GOAT discussion, but he is putting together one of the best two-year stretches of anyone to play the position. Granted, he plays in an era with more games and more rules slanted geared toward offense. But there's no debating what Darnold has done ... and is doing.
Brady, of course, has a record seven Super Bowl rings. Manning has two. Between them, how about eight NFL MVP awards? But here comes Darnold, with more wins in an odd, yet telling statistic.
With 10 wins this season in Seattle and 14 with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has 24 the last two seasons. That's the most by a quarterback in NFL history in "consecutive" seasons playing for two different teams. Brady won 23 for the New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manning also won 23, though there was a year between his last season with the Indianapolis Colts and first with the Denver Broncos.
Darnold can pad his record with still four games remaining this season, starting with Sunday's game at Lumen Field against a Colts team potentially led by 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers.
