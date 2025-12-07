Why Seahawks QB Sam Darnold may be in for more rough games ahead

Several teams remaining on the 9-3 Seattle Seahawks schedule happen to do the one thing Sam Darnold seems to struggle with most: disguise coverages.

Darnold is putting up solid numbers in his first season as the starter in Seattle, but a four-interception clunker in the Seahawks 21-19 week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams reminded us of what at times appears to be Darnold's kryptonite.

In that contest Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula did a masterful job of deceiving Darnold by showing one coverage at the snap while ultimately having his safeties drop back to play something completely different.

Three of Seattle's final five regular season opponents are adept at doing the same thing, and they all do it well.

@fball_insights

As you can see from the chart above, the Rams, Panthers and 49ers are among the top four in disguised coverage rate — and they do it while blitzing near the bottom of the league, something that undoubtedly makes Mike Macdonald proud with Seattle sitting right there alongside them.

If Sam Darnold is going to prove capable of leading Seattle on a deep playoff run, he's going to have to slay this schematic dragon — it's well documented he struggled mightily last year against Shula and the Rams in the Vikings playoff loss.

If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic, consider this: Darnold played well in a bounce-back win in Week 12 versus a Titans team that disguises its coverages nearly as much as the aforementioned contenders.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, he gets a sort of dress rehearsal first, facing a 4-8 Falcons team this Sunday that ranks inside the top 12 in disguised coverage rate while blitzing at a significantly higher rate than the Rams, Panthers and 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Colts provide yet another look a week from now. They sit near the very bottom of the NFL in disguised coverage rate — as well as blitz frequency — which could offer Darnold a cleaner runway leading into the final stretch when those elite disguise-heavy defenses await.

Seahawks predicted to draft ‘imposing’ Penn State prospect in 2026

Why the Seahawks deserve a perfect grade for 2025 season so far

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba earns comparison to 4x All Pro