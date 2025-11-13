As Sam Darnold soars for Seattle, Geno Smith & Russell Wilson slump toward irrelevance
As good as Sam Darnold has been for the Seattle Seahawks, this makes the 12s feel even better: Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been atrocious for their new teams. Because of general manager John Schneider's quarterback decisions, the Seahawks are Super Bowl contenders and their fans don't have an ounce of FOMO (fear of missing out).
MORE: Seahawks, Rams vault up NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 11 showdown
Darnold and the 8-2 Seahawks are preparing for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, their quarterbacks of the recent past - Geno and Russ - are seeing their value diminish with teams plunging toward the bottom of their divisions with a combined 4-15 record.
In Week 10 Darnold and the Seahawks bludgeoned the Cardinals. Geno could only manage seven points in a loss at the Denver Broncos, and Russ' relief duty of Giants' injured starter Jaxson Dart was a disaster in a late to the Bears. With Wilson on the field in the fourth quarter, the Giants ran 12 plays for 11 yards and were outscored, 14-3.
With Dart sidelined this week by a concussion, Giants' interim head coach Mike Kafka named Jameis Winston the starter over Wilson. Yikes.
MORE: Seahawks and their road winning streak are surprising underdogs in showdown at Rams
The Seahawks felt like they were winning both Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the Smith trade to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason. Little did they know both were going to be colossal blowouts.
