Seahawks drawing dangerous opponent in updated NFC Playoff picture

If the NFL Playoffs started next weekend ... the Seattle Seahawks would be on the road in a Wild Card game against the familiar Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They would also be greatly disappointed, because the surging Seahawks still have designs on not only winning the NFC West but also grabbing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earning a Bye in the first round.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lost their third in a row on Monday Night Football, dropping to 8-5 with a wild 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that featured eight turnovers and four Jalen Hurts interceptions.

Even though the 10-3 Seahawks have a much better record than the 7-6 Bucs, Tampa would host the playoff game because it is winning its NFC South division. Seattle is tied with the Los Angeles Rams, with a Week 16 rematch looming with L.A. on Thursday Night Football Dec. 18 at Lumen Field.

The Bucs dealt the Seahawks one of their only three losses in a Week 5 shootout. Seattle surrendered a season-high 370 passing yards to Baker Mayfield in a 38-35 defeat that left it 3-2. They are 7-1 since, and haven't given up more than 232 passing yards in a game.

This weekend head coach Mike Macdonald's team catches another break against backup quarterback as the Indianapolis Colts come in with their fourth-stringer. Indy may start rookie Riley Leonard or could resort to calling up practice squadder, Yakima native and former Seahawk Brett Rypien.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE AFTER WEEK 14

Division Leaders

1. Los Angeles Rams 10-3

2. Green Bay Packers 9-3-1

3. Philadelphia Eagles 8-5

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5

____________________________

Wild Cards

5. Seattle Seahawks 10-3

6. San Francisco 49ers 9-4

7. Chicago Bears 9-4

____________________________

In The Hunt

8. Detroit Lions 8-5

9. Carolina Panthers 7-6

Nick Emmanwori | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

