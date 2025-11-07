Seahawks' final injury report concerning for Ernest Jones, Tory Horton
The Seattle Seahawks are expecting to be short-handed in their Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 9.
Eight players have injury designations entering the game, with four that have already been ruled out, per The Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta. Cornerback Josh Jobe, guard Christian Haynes and wide receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young will not play against Arizona.
Jobe is a big loss, but the doubtful and questionable designations make the game even more concerning for the Seahawks.
Ernest Jones IV, Tory Horton listed as doubtful
The Seahawks will already be without Bobo and Young in their wide receiver corps, and Horton would be another big loss. The silver lining is that Seattle now has Rashid Shaheed (although he's had very little prep time) and Cooper Kupp is listed as questionable.
If the Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Shaheed and Kupp available, they likely won't have to rely heavily on practice squad elevations to step up. But if even Kupp is out, Seattle's offense will be severely limited.
The other major injury is Jones, who is the defense's signal caller and overall leader. Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 9, and head coach Mike Macdonald said it was possible he'd miss time. The fact that he even has a chance to play is somewhat surprising, but it doesn't appear likely.
In Jones' absence, the Seahawks' linebacker spots will be manned by Tyrice Knight and Drake Thomas. That duo fared decently well after Jones went out against the Washington Commanders, so there is hope it can produce in at least one game.
Other injuries to watch
Tight end AJ Barner (calf) is questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice. That's good news for his chances to play. Rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo was on the injury report this week, but he was a full participant in each reported practice.
Hopefully, the Seahawks' tight end room is full go, especially if the wide receiver corps is extremely limited.
